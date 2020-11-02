Margaret (Felhofer) Kirley



Margaret (Peggy) Kirley passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday October 16, 2020 at Mission Creek Senior Care at the age of 91. The third of four children of Frank and Gladys (Kreyche) Felhofer, Peggy grew up in Sturgeon Bay WI, enjoying the many wonders of small town life and all that Door County had to offer. She was active in sports and celebrated a lifelong personal and family lifestyle that took every opportunity to embrace the outdoors.



A graduate of Sturgeon Bay High School, she enrolled in medical tech school in St. Louis MO. After completing her studies, she married Maurice (Pat) Kirley (deceased 1979) and raised 9 children, largely at the family home in Pewaukee WI. She worked as a nurse at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Milwaukee as well the local nursing home, providing compassionate care to all her patients. Her 50+ years at the Deacon West House (Octagon House) were highlighted by her skilled nurturing of hundreds of plant species in her yard and an awesome view she enjoyed from her 3 season porch and favorite chaise lounge. Her kitchen was always filled with the smells of fresh baking and, most notably, her special Ginger Snaps (made from memory). Her Guestbook was always open for a new or returning visitor's signature and comment.



When she wasn't gardening or baking, she was traveling the world. Destinations included Moscow, a tour of Europe, Ireland, Costa Rica, India, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and most of the USA. She also took an extended trip to Alaska, driving the entire length of the Alaska/Canada Highway on her return to Pewaukee.



She is survived by her 9 children - Michael (Trish) Kirley, Pete (Kelly) Kirley, Kathy (Todd) Rockendorf, Jamie (Dawn) Kirley, Mark (Kathy) Kirley, Annette Hoskins, Tim (Laura) Kirley, Jeff Kirley and partner Debbie Lathrop, Kevin (Sue) Kirley, 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and her brother Fran Felhofer (Sturgeon Bay WI). Peggy joins her brother Bill and sister Ginny in this next step of their journeys.



As part of her legacy of giving, Peggy has donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin to help future medical professionals in their education and training. Please direct memorials/tributes to the Medical College of Wisconsin or your favorite cause in her name. The family is in the process of developing an event capturing her legacy and will keep family and friends updated on details.









