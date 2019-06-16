|
Burbank, Margaret L. (Nee Mertz) Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at the age of 91, with family at her side at St Joseph's Hospital in West Bend. Loving mother of two sons, Jack (Dixie) and Stephen (Christine) Burbank and two daughters, Rose (Ron) Kawcak and Kathryn Blohm. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 19th, 12 PM to 2 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners. Memorial service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019