Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Burbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. Burbank

Notice Condolences Flowers

Margaret L. Burbank Notice
Burbank, Margaret L. (Nee Mertz) Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at the age of 91, with family at her side at St Joseph's Hospital in West Bend. Loving mother of two sons, Jack (Dixie) and Stephen (Christine) Burbank and two daughters, Rose (Ron) Kawcak and Kathryn Blohm. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 19th, 12 PM to 2 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners. Memorial service at 2 PM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline