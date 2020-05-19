Margaret L. Maltz
Margaret L. Maltz

Passed away peacefully at home on May 14th. Survived by sisters Beverly Ann White and Marilyn Laru, four nieces and their families, several cousins, and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Agnes (Stitt) and brothers-in-law Norman White and Dick Laru.

Margaret was very active in Easter Seals both as a client and volunteer in their ceramics program, as well as at St. Ann's where she helped others with disabilities paint their ceramic creations. With her sunny personality and bright smile, she will be missed by her friends in their "Out and About" group, as well as at church.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
