Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP
1121 S. 116th St
West Allis, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP
1121 S. 116th St
West Allis, WI
Margaret "Maggie" Levreau Notice
Margaret "Maggie" Levreau

Brookfield - (Nee Welch)

Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mom of the late Dennis, Debra (the late Michael) Addis, the late Ralph, Colleen (Robert) Clark, Thomas (Teri) and Maureen (Andre) Mueller. Loving step-mother, grandma and great-grandma of several grandchildren. Caring sister of Michael (Judy) Welch and the late Marilyn Johnson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 10AM-11:45AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP (1121 S. 116th St, West Allis, WI 53214), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
