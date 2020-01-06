Services
Margaret M. "Gretchen" Brings


1937 - 2020
passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Gretchen was born in South Milwaukee on March 18, 1937 to Henry "Red" and Sybil (nee Hudson) Brings. Preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Thomas, Sandra, Patsy, and David. She is survived by her cousins, Philip (Janice) Behlmer, Rita (the late John) Wilk, Ed (the late Carol) Winter, Suzanne (the late Walter) Nowotny, Catherine (Neil) Borman, and Paul (Pat) Brings; other family; and friends. Gretchen graduated from South Milwaukee High School and Sacred Heart School of Practical Nursing and dedicated her life caring for others, guided by her faith in God. She was a lively person with a great sense of humor and wit.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at The Auberry House in Oak Creek for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions appreciated to Catholic Charities.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020
