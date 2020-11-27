Margaret "Maggie" M. Brooks
Surrounded by family, Maggie was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 24th 2020 at the age of 86. Maggie was the beloved mother to Ellen, Trey (Donna) and Keith (Karen), cherished sister of Scott (Libby) and is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many very special nieces and nephews and countless friends. Maggie was preceded in death by her adoring husband Reggie, sons Bruce and Todd, grandson Ben, and brother Byon "Bud" McConachie.
Maggie's passion for family, friends, community and life is summed up in her oft-heard and repeated, "Love, Love, Love." From Cards or Charades to her legendary Derby Day parties, Maggie celebrated life through music, theatre and entertainment. She was a founding member of the Falls Patio Players and in later years, started the Way Off Broadway Players, directing and performing song and dance routines at local senior centers. Maggie was also active with the Art Guild of Menomonee Falls and also hosted several children's programs on local cable television.
Over the years, Maggie served as a head chef, a top-performing insurance agent, market surveying specialist and a travel agent. Since 2000, Maggie has authored more than 20 poetry books with her "Musings by Maggie" series, a whimsical collection of observations, inspirations and motivations of life. This anthology beautifully and humorously captured her spirit, and rarely failed to bring a smile to readers
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held with family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.