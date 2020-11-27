1/1
Margaret M. "Maggie" Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Maggie" M. Brooks

Surrounded by family, Maggie was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 24th 2020 at the age of 86. Maggie was the beloved mother to Ellen, Trey (Donna) and Keith (Karen), cherished sister of Scott (Libby) and is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many very special nieces and nephews and countless friends. Maggie was preceded in death by her adoring husband Reggie, sons Bruce and Todd, grandson Ben, and brother Byon "Bud" McConachie.

Maggie's passion for family, friends, community and life is summed up in her oft-heard and repeated, "Love, Love, Love." From Cards or Charades to her legendary Derby Day parties, Maggie celebrated life through music, theatre and entertainment. She was a founding member of the Falls Patio Players and in later years, started the Way Off Broadway Players, directing and performing song and dance routines at local senior centers. Maggie was also active with the Art Guild of Menomonee Falls and also hosted several children's programs on local cable television.

Over the years, Maggie served as a head chef, a top-performing insurance agent, market surveying specialist and a travel agent. Since 2000, Maggie has authored more than 20 poetry books with her "Musings by Maggie" series, a whimsical collection of observations, inspirations and motivations of life. This anthology beautifully and humorously captured her spirit, and rarely failed to bring a smile to readers

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held with family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved