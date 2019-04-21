Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Duffy

Notice Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. Duffy Notice
Duffy, Margaret M. (Nee Anger) Unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Age 59. Beloved mother of Christopher (Tiffany) and Michael (Erin). Cherished daughter of Carole and the late Ronald Anger. Caring sister of Anne (Scott) and Julie (Greg). Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH 9525 W. Bluemound Rd; Saturday, April 27, 10:00AM-11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now