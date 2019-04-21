|
|
Duffy, Margaret M. (Nee Anger) Unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Age 59. Beloved mother of Christopher (Tiffany) and Michael (Erin). Cherished daughter of Carole and the late Ronald Anger. Caring sister of Anne (Scott) and Julie (Greg). Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH 9525 W. Bluemound Rd; Saturday, April 27, 10:00AM-11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019