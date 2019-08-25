Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Kressin, Margaret M. "Marge" (Nee Koch) of Green Bay formerly of Mequon, August 22, 2019 age 77 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Gary H. Loving mother of Peter (Jeanette) Jean (Kerry) DeKeyser and Mary (Don) Traut. Proud grandmother of Aaron, Ryan, Libby, Allison, Megan and Laura. Dear sister-in-law of Bruce (Shereen) Kressin. Sister of Charlotte Lukes. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 6:00 PM at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church 10729 W. Freistadt Rd. Mequon. Interment Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 3:30 PM - 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
