Milwaukee - (nee Balistreri) Born to Eternal Life on October 11, 2019. Faithful wife of the late James. Beloved mother of Susan (Dario) Romero. Cherished grandma of Sophia and Lucas. Sister of the late Stephen, Betty Warneke, and the late Frank (Carol). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Margaret was a longtime member of St. Bernard Parish, the Maria Assunta Society, and a volunteer at Wauwatosa Catholic School.

Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at St. Bernard Parish, 1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 19 at 11 AM also at St. Bernard Parish. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
