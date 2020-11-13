Margaret M. "Peggy" MoenSouth Milwaukee - (nee Fitzgerald) Born on April 17, 1935 and Born to Eternal Life November 10th, 2020 at the age of 85 years.Beloved wife of the late James E. Moen. Loving mother to Nadine (Michael) Hill, Mark (Theresa) Moen, John (Lisa) Moen, Maureen "Sis" (Todd) Ulrikson and Kenneth (Carolyn McNeil) Moen.Cherished Grandmother (Greema) to Andew (Katie Eiring), Evan (Abby Born) and Paul (Jess Fieweger) Hill; Perry (Sandy), Madeline and Claudia Moen; Leslie (Alan Halverson), Josh and Lindsay Moen; Kurt (Marisa Muhoenon), Annie (JD) Tippin, Sean (Jeni) Ulrikson; and Adela McNeil.Treasured Great-grandmother to Levi, Penelope and Elliott Moen, Juniper Ulrikson, and arriving soon, Everett James Moen.Peggy is also survived by her sisters Patricia (Bud) Wold and Barbara (late Mike) Carey, her brother-in-law Cletus (late sister Cecelia) Campbell, sister-in-law Gail (late John Michael) Fitzgerald, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She is further survived by members of the "Devils Lake Luebner Family."Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Cecelia (O'Brien) Fitzgerald; sister, Cecelia Campbell and brother, John Michael Fitzgerald; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delores and Walter Brannan; and nephew, Dennis Wold.Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14th at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) from 9:00am - 10:45am with a funeral Mass at 11:00am, Father Bob Betz presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Divine Mercy Parish in South Milwaukee are appreciated. The service will be live-streamed via the Molthen-Bell Facebook page.