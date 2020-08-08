Margaret M. Trapp "Nanny"West Allis - (nee Spek) Born on November 11, 1922 and passed away on August 1, 2020. Loving mother of Georgene (Cindy) and Gregory (Nina). Proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.Preceded in death by her husband, George, parents and 7 siblings.Margaret's parents immigrated from Slovenia. She was the former owner of the Viking Pub. She enjoyed music, laughter and dancing.Special thanks to her niece, Joanne Matevek and her grandson, Shane Callies for bringing love and laughter into her life."Laughter is themusic of the heart."