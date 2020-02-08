|
Margaret M. Wimmer
Margaret M. Wimmer (nee Rappl) Age 81 years, of Brookfield, formerly of Milwaukee. Born to eternal life Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Ronald (Linda), Charles, Steven (Carey) and Ruth Tsakonas. Proud grandma of Andraya (Sam) Kramer, Alex, Nikki, Tommy and Sophia. Dear sister of the late Shirley, Joanne, Kathy and Janice. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 13 at St. Pius X Catholic Church 2506 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa from 10 am until time of funeral mass at 12 noon. Private burial Southwestern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Cathedral Center at St. John's Cathedral are appreciated.
