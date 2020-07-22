1/
Margaret Mary (Gg) Androyna
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Mary Androyna (GG)

Dec.15, 1930-March 31, 2020. Margaret passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She joins all of her siblings in heaven. Margaret was kind and caring. She will be dearly missed by her surviving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many special friends and her "three little angels".

A Celebration of her life will be held, Saturday August 8, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., Memorial Visitation from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2 PM. If desired, in lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved