Margaret Mary Androyna (GG)Dec.15, 1930-March 31, 2020. Margaret passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She joins all of her siblings in heaven. Margaret was kind and caring. She will be dearly missed by her surviving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many special friends and her "three little angels".A Celebration of her life will be held, Saturday August 8, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., Memorial Visitation from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2 PM. If desired, in lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family appreciated.