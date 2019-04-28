Services
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-8257
Margaret Mary Palmer

Palmer, Margaret Mary MADISON - Margaret Mary Palmer, age 95, passed away on November 7, 2018. She was born on November 21, 1922 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Hugo M. and Margaret J. (Kress) Bohn. After graduation from Washington High School in Milwaukee, she attended the University of Wisconsin, where she met her husband, Wendell. She followed her father by majoring in pharmacy and was the only woman in her graduating class. She started working at the soda fountain in the family pharmacy and eventually became a co-owner and co-manager of that pharmacy with her brother. During her career, she also worked at other community and hospital pharmacies. She loved gardening, traveling, camping, and hiking. True to her German heritage, she enjoyed "bumming" and beer. Her grandchildren marvel at how magical Christmas was at Gram's house. With a twelve-foot balsam fir tree and German traditions, she created a very special holiday for family and friends. With a generous heart, she was always willing to help others. She faced life with courage and determination. Her sense of humor and sharp wit will be missed. A scholarship fund in memory of Margaret Mary has been established at the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy. Memorial gifts to the Margaret Mary Palmer Scholarship may be made by contacting Mr. Natynski at the UW Foundation or by visiting www.supportuw.org/giveto/mmpalmerscholarship Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, 608-249-8257.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
