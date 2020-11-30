1/
Margaret Mary "Maggie" Stevens
Margaret Mary "Maggie" Stevens

Hubertus - (nee Murray) Age 91. Passed away peacefully into God's arms at home on Nov. 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Don. Loving mom of Skeets, the late Bruce, Cathleen (Michael Lang) Stevens-Lang, and Karen Stevens. Very proud grandma of Matthew (Maria) Stevens,Kristin (Daniel) Konicek, Sarah and Jeremiah Lang and great-grandma of Jack, Isobel, Aria, James, and Lucas. Further survived by her niece, Mary Alice Acord, her sister-in-law, Margaret Dehne, other relatives and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Preceptor Hospice and all the caregivers that took care of Maggie.

A Private Family Mass will be held. The family knows that Maggie would have wanted a Celebration of her life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
