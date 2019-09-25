|
Margaret May Neumann
Dallas, GA - Margaret May Neumann, age 92, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI.
Survivors include her son, Robert Kenneth (Virginia) Neumann of Cocati, CA, daughter, Vickie (Brian) Leslie of Dallas, GA, sister-in-laws; Betty Kitchin, Beverly Kitchin, grandchildren; Cory (Lynda) Klug, Robert (Ali) Neumann, Alicia Smith, step-grandchildren; Jessica Leslie, Kaylan (Chris) Kotch, Josh (Jessica) Leslie, great grandchildren; Mac Neumann, Danica Ryan, Connor Smith, Ashley Smith, step-great grandchildren; Gavin Kotch, Levi Kotch, Gus Leslie and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for Mrs. Neumann will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019