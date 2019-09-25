Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Neumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret May Neumann


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret May Neumann Notice
Margaret May Neumann

Dallas, GA - Margaret May Neumann, age 92, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI.

Survivors include her son, Robert Kenneth (Virginia) Neumann of Cocati, CA, daughter, Vickie (Brian) Leslie of Dallas, GA, sister-in-laws; Betty Kitchin, Beverly Kitchin, grandchildren; Cory (Lynda) Klug, Robert (Ali) Neumann, Alicia Smith, step-grandchildren; Jessica Leslie, Kaylan (Chris) Kotch, Josh (Jessica) Leslie, great grandchildren; Mac Neumann, Danica Ryan, Connor Smith, Ashley Smith, step-great grandchildren; Gavin Kotch, Levi Kotch, Gus Leslie and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for Mrs. Neumann will be held at a later date.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline