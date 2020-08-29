Margaret (Peg) McKee Uihlein



5/14/1938 - 7/19/2020



Peg Uihlein was born May 14, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan. She died from the cancer that had been with her for over two years on July 19, 2020. Peg attended Redford High School in Detroit and was sad that her school was torn down. She went on to attend The University of Michigan and, later in her life, while raising her two sons, Neil and Doug Peterson, she received her Master's Degree in Library Science from UWM and went on to become the librarian at MGIC Investment Corporation. Peg helped do the research, later published in a book, of the buildings in Walker's Point and was an active member helping form Historic Walker's Point in the 1980s. Peg's first marriage ended, but she met and married Michael Uihlein in 1987 resulting in a special, loving marriage of 32 years. Peg and Michael loved many of the same things: antiques of all kinds, as well as nature, history, and lifelong learning. She and Michael, with their sense of adventure, traveled often with friends on birding trips that often resulted in many additional escapades and comical moments besides spotting birds. Peg's greatest legacy may be that she brought joy to so many with her ability to bring together groups of people, from her Christmas cookie gathering to the "Hookers" who met weekly to work on their crafts, to the long-time friends who celebrated each other's birthdays. She was able to motivate and organize in her soft and generous manner resulting in a large network of interconnected, loving friendships. Her dedication and talent in rug hooking were well known and resulted in many unique and beautiful creations which colorfully adorned her home and the homes of her loved ones. She and Michael generously donated an easement to the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust on their beautiful property in Grafton. She loved nature deeply and her curiosity about what she often observed kept her family wondering, researching and learning right along with her. She planned, planted, tended, and enjoyed her flower gardens and native plant gardens tremendously yet always found the generosity to 'share' with the resident baby woodchucks that lived in the yard each spring. Invasive species, however, were not welcomed and she and Michael worked tirelessly to eradicate them from their property. An ace at crosswords, many enjoyed working through the puzzles with her, stretching their minds and enjoying their time together. She was a comfortable person, never flustered, never complaining, never losing her indomitable, droll sense of humor all of which she passed that on to those who were fortunate enough to be her friend. She found the humor, and often the joy, in difficult situations.



Peg loved all her children and grandchildren and delighted in their achievements. Peg was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Wharton and son, Neil. She is survived by a brother, Douglas McKee (Rebecca) husband Michael Uihlein, son, Douglas Peterson, wife, Mimi Peterson, grandchildren, Erin, Meghan, and Will Peterson, step-daughter Pam Uihlein and grandson August, step-son Michael Uihlein, wife, Sandra, grandchildren, Brook and Zoe, wife of Neil, Peggy Howe, and nephew Josh Wharton, son of Patricia. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and extended family because she was so deeply loved. Peg's ashes were returned to Perry Lake, the place she most loved to be. The family would like to thank Peg's wonderful team of doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital, led by Dr. Kathy Bylow, whose outstanding care gave Peg many additional good times with her family and friends. A small memorial service was held at Afterglow Farm in Port Washington, WI. Donations can be made to the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust so that we may continue to preserve and protect nature in Peg's memory.









