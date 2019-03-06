Services
Margaret "Maggie" Monigal

Margaret "Maggie" Monigal Notice
Monigal, Margaret "Maggie" Of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at the age of 93. Born August 19, 1925 in Kiel, Wisconsin, she was survived by her late husband Allen Monigal. Caring mother to her two sons Thomas Monigal (Jill), and late Steve Monigal. Amazing grandmother to Alexis Leitzke (Zach), Andrew Monigal, and Angela Monigal. Proud great-grandmother to Jaxson Leitzke. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Saint Marys Catholic Church (1260 Church Street, Elm Grove) from 9:30am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
