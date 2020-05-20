Margaret "Peggy" Oldam
Wauwatosa - Margaret (Peggy) Henne Oldam, born in Pittsburgh on April 28, 1935 to Margaret and Rudolph Henne, the adored baby sister of her older brothers Fr. Paul Henne and Jack Henne. Peggy went straight to heaven peacefully on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her family after a life well lived, a life focused on her family, faith and filled with service to others.
Peggy spent her entire childhood in Pittsburgh until leaving for Georgetown Visitation in Washington DC in the fall of 1954, where she met her future husband, Paul Oldam. She married Paul on October 6, 1956. Their early Air Force life consisted of many moves (5 states), three children, and great memories and friends. After serving their country, Peggy and family first relocated back to Pittsburgh and then to Milwaukee where she would spend the next 53 years of her life. During that time, Paul and Peggy raised their family, enjoyed 56 years of marriage and had many adventures traveling the world and Sunday tee times at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club.
You cannot talk about Peggy (mom) without talking about her three daughters, the true loves of her life Kathy, Chris and Mary. She is survived by her children, Kathy (John) Minard of Phoenix, Chris (John) McDermott of Milwaukee, and Mary of Jefferson. Loving grandma of Jake (Cassie), Katelin (Sam) and Hannah (Mark) of Phoenix and Erin (Peter) of Milwaukee, Joe (Sara) of Chicago and Jack (Ally) of Cleveland. Mom was blessed with seven great-grandchildren under the age of five, several of whom she held in her loving arms. Further survived by her brother Jack (Nancy), brother in law Morpheus (Barb, 2020) and five nieces and nephews. Peggy was pre-deceased by her husband Paul (2013) and her brother Fr. Paul (2005). Mom gave her entire life to family and dedicated every day to make sure everyone she influenced was a better person because of her selfless commitment to others. All of her children, spouses, grandchildren, their spouses as well as great grandchildren are the best legacy she leaves behind and the world will be a better place because of her.
Mom never missed an opportunity for a glass of wine with her daughters, time to read a good book or taste a sweet piece of dark chocolate. If she was not spending time with her family, she was volunteering for a worthy cause and at the end of the day, enjoying a Brandy Manhattan after giving back to several causes near to her heart. She dedicated several decades of service to St. Coletta of Wisconsin because of the special care they have provided for her daughter Mary.
If you did not get a chance to meet Peggy, you missed an opportunity to meet a classy, pretty, generous, truly fun lady who deeply loved her family and was equally loved by all in return. Mom was the epitome of a true "mom" to her last breath and her last breath on earth was her first breath in heaven.
Services will be held for immediate family members at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 22nd, at Becker-Ritter Funeral Home. Everyone is welcome to virtually stream in on the Becker-Ritter Funeral Home's website at https://www.beckerritter.com/tributes/Margaret-Oldam, during and after 2:00 on Friday to view the celebration of mom's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549 or www.stcolettawi.org. Due to the current situation, the best way to celebrate Peggy's life filled with love and service is to raise a glass of wine in her memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020.