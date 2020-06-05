Margaret P. BeckerWest Allis - (nee Scheffler)Called home to the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Beloved Wife of the late Warren. Loving Mother of Sue Ann (Edward) Emmerling and Barbara (Jack) Burkee. Dearest Grandmother of Jacob and Jonathan. Sister of the late Mabel (Paul) Baglin, Ed (Elizabeth) Scheffler, Irene (Louis) Brandt, Harold (Elsie) Scheffler, Alvin (Odelia) Scheffler, Francis (James) Neunes, LaVern (Angie) Scheffler and sister-in-law of the late Marjorie (Frank) Lutz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (7821 W. Lincoln Ave.) from 9AM to time of Service at 11AM. Private Entombment at Forest Home Cemetery.If so desired, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church appreciated."Well done thou good and faithful servant."