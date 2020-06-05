Margaret P. Becker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret P. Becker

West Allis - (nee Scheffler)

Called home to the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Beloved Wife of the late Warren. Loving Mother of Sue Ann (Edward) Emmerling and Barbara (Jack) Burkee. Dearest Grandmother of Jacob and Jonathan. Sister of the late Mabel (Paul) Baglin, Ed (Elizabeth) Scheffler, Irene (Louis) Brandt, Harold (Elsie) Scheffler, Alvin (Odelia) Scheffler, Francis (James) Neunes, LaVern (Angie) Scheffler and sister-in-law of the late Marjorie (Frank) Lutz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (7821 W. Lincoln Ave.) from 9AM to time of Service at 11AM. Private Entombment at Forest Home Cemetery.



If so desired, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church appreciated.



"Well done thou good and faithful servant."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved