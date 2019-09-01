|
|
|
Margaret P. Wesling
Milwaukee - Margaret P. (nee Kramer) Age 96 yrs. Born to Eternal Life Aug. 29, 2019.
Beloved mother of Linda Nugent and Michael Wesling. Loving grandmother of Andrew (Caitlin) and Steven (Christi) Nugent ; Paul (Nikki) and Mark Wesling. Dear great-grandmother of Tilly, Rocky, Liam, Owen and Hugh Nugent and Gavin and Jaxin Wesling. Fond sister of Madeline Kobes and Charity (Charles) Kroeger. Further survived by her dear friend Gene Lisowski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wed. Sep. 4th from 9:30am until the time of Mass at 11am, all at Blessed Savior Catholic Church, 8545 W. Villard Ave. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Margaret and her late husband Robert were charter members of Corpus Christi Church.
Special thanks to the staff at Luther Manor for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019