1/1
Margaret (Steinkellner) Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Steinkellner Peterson

Entered Gods loving arms on Friday, November 20 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Amy (Don) Urbashich and Christine Winius. Loving Grandmother to Rachel (Tyler) Yaudas, Alison (David) Kotecki, John Winius, Warren Steinkellner, Cassandra (Andres) Carvajal, and Timothy Urbashich. Preceded in death by Warren Steinkellner, Andrew Steinkellner, John Kaul, and Harvey Peterson.

Margaret was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Friend, Daughter, and a master embroiderer , avid reader, and wonderful baker.

Funeral services will be held at Elm Grove Lutheran Church 945 Terrace Dr., Elm Grove on Tuesday, November 24 at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Included in her many notes, Margaret wrote this encouragement, maybe to herself, but perhaps to those she knew best: "For the soul would have no rainbows, had the eye no tears"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Elm Grove Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved