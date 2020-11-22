Margaret Steinkellner PetersonEntered Gods loving arms on Friday, November 20 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Amy (Don) Urbashich and Christine Winius. Loving Grandmother to Rachel (Tyler) Yaudas, Alison (David) Kotecki, John Winius, Warren Steinkellner, Cassandra (Andres) Carvajal, and Timothy Urbashich. Preceded in death by Warren Steinkellner, Andrew Steinkellner, John Kaul, and Harvey Peterson.Margaret was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Friend, Daughter, and a master embroiderer , avid reader, and wonderful baker.Funeral services will be held at Elm Grove Lutheran Church 945 Terrace Dr., Elm Grove on Tuesday, November 24 at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.Included in her many notes, Margaret wrote this encouragement, maybe to herself, but perhaps to those she knew best: "For the soul would have no rainbows, had the eye no tears"