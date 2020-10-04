Margaret "Marge" Porubcan(Nee Smith) passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 92. Loving mom of Pat (Jane) Porubcan and Jean (the late Jerry) Kelly. Proud grandma of Kim (Chris) Kaneakua, Ben (Alyssa) Porubcan, Lindsey Porubcan, Jeff (Ashley) Porubcan, Andy (Katie) Porubcan, Tom (Erin) Kelly, and Pat Kelly. Cherished "Grandma Marge" of Caleb and Avery Kaneakua, Hazel and Henry Porubcan, Jocelyn and Meredith Porubcan, Margaret and Abigail Porubcan, and "Gigi" to Clare and Anne Kelly. Dear sister of Barbara (Wayne) Sommer and sister-in-law of Ray (Anita) Porubcan and Rich (the late Cora) Porubcan. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward and son Michael. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of her life will be held later. Marge was a devoted member of the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW). Memorials appreciated to NCCW, 200 N. Glebe Rd., Ste. 725, Arlington, VA 22203. A special thank you Ascension Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care.Marge loved a good game of dice, laughing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with her family and friends. Her wisdom, strength and humor will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to call her "friend."