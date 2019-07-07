Services
Margaret R. Crownover Gerpoltz

Gerpoltz , Margaret R. Crownover Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Preceded in death by husbands George Frazer, Fred Crownover, and Edward Gerpoltz; beloved sons Daniel (Margaret Kirton) Crownover and Michael. Also preceded in death by loving parents Charles and Anna Schneider; brothers George, Norman and Harold Schneider. Survived by children Annette (Wolfgang) Schneider, Fred (Rose) Crownover, Mary (Tom) Meier, Paul Crownover, John Crownover, James Crownover, and Andrew (Janice) Crownover; also by grandchildren Michael and Joseph Schneider, Erika Kendall, Matthew Crownover, Sarah Smith, Don Crownover, Carrie Veldman, Martin Crownover, Maggie Crownover, Thomas and Philip Crownover, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews, including beloved niece Judith Schneider. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at ST. MARY'S PARISH, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions text 414-301-6422 to 1851408

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
