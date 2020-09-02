Margaret Roberts
On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Margaret (Maggie, Lil mama) Roberts peacefully passed away at the age of 74.
Margaret was born July 11, 1946 in Brookfield, WI to Raymond and Theresa (Heger) Teuteberg. Her early childhood was spent swimming and hanging out with her siblings and many cousins. As a teenager, she worked along with her siblings at their parents diner that was built by their dad. In her 30s she went back to school for business while working full time and raising two teenagers. After a few years of working for a lighting company based in Fargo, ND, she went into business for herself. She created M.A.R Lighting. She happily retired at the age of 68 after 25 years in business.
Maggie had a love for biking with her daughter, golfing with her husband and son, and playing cards and winning (most of the rounds!) With a passion for the performing arts, she enjoyed theater, musicals and dance. She loved to bake and always made birthdays and holidays special. Her thirst for knowledge was seen through her avid reading and desire to travel yet she also enjoyed being a homebody with a great appreciation for Netflix.
Throughout her life she had dogs. They were well loved and cared for and maybe a bit spoiled. Maggie's big heart and support for others was witnessed in her selflessness to give back, more than many were aware. Family always came first in her life. Filled with compassion, wit and a contagious smile, Maggie was the rock for her family.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Raymond and mother, Theresa, sister, Mary (Norman) Brehmer, brothers, Hank (Cathy) and Tom. Survived by husband James, first husband Tom and their children Tom and Stephanie Bartz, brother, John (Gail) further survived by many nephews, nieces, friends, and Molly their beloved Mini Goldendoodle.
There will be a private service only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vince Lombardi Foundation. https://www.lombardifoundation.org/