Driss, Margaret Rose (Nee Schneider) Found Eternal Peace on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019, at the age of 60 years. Loving wife and best friend of Samuel for 26 years. Cherished daughter of Natalie (Nee Frinzi) Schneider. Dearest sister of Mark Schneider. Also survived by her loving and caring cousins Teresa Schemmer, Felice and Rena Glorioso, other cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law and many many good and dear friends. Visitation Wednesday, February 20, at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM with Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123 or Donna Lexa Art Centers, 247 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI. 53186.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019