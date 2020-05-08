Margaret Ruth Harvey
1929 - 2020
Margaret Ruth Harvey

Wauwatosa - Margaret R. Harvey (Stone) died in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on May 4, 2020.

Margaret was born in December, 1929 in Stromsburg, Nebraska, to H. F. Stone and Anna Stone (Klima).

Her love, empathy, and delightful sense of humor enriched the lives of her family, friends, and church community.

She taught English, created drama workshops for kids and later took on the challenge of teaching middle school students in need of extra help. Her passion for learning motivated her to attain her goal of a doctorate degree.

Margaret infused her life with creativity through singing in her college glee club, soloing with her church choir, playing piano, writing poetry, dancing, drawing and painting. She generously shared her love of the visual arts, music, and theater.

C. Arthur Harvey, the love of her life, passed away in 2015. Margaret and Art met at the university, were united in marriage and were the loving parents of three children. Margaret is survived by her children Jenny Chay, Charles Harvey and Peter Harvey, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Service details available at her CaringBridge site.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss Margarets kind words and loving smile daily.
Katie
Friend
