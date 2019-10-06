|
Margaret Rybold (nee Watzl)
Milwaukee - Our beloved Maggie passed away on Sept. 28th at the age of 89. Daughter to Mitzi and Joe; wife to Don; Mom to Terry (David) Weingrod, Karen (Moe) Chin, Kathryn (Randy) Weaver, Daniel (Alice) and Mary Margaret; grama to Maggie Mai (Nate), Moriah (Dan), Nathanial (Erin), Jeremiah, Maya, Max, Cooper and Josie; a spectacular great grama and a friend to many. Our mom was a wonder. She shared life lessons in the beginning years, wisdom in the middle years and companionship in all the years that followed. She gave to the world more than she took from it. She died surrounded by her books and her children. The world will be a lesser place without her. Our thanks to Horizon Hospice and Visiting Angels and their staff for their exemplary care. Donations to any Humane Society would be appreciated. There will be a memorial gathering at the Rybold home - 2326 E. Menlo Blvd., Shorewood, WI 53211 on Sat., Nov. 2nd, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Condolences at
sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019