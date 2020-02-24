Resources
Margaret Tippett

Margaret Tippett Notice
Margaret Tippett

Franklin - (Nee Rizo Cerdan) May 1, 1937- February 21, 2020. Survived by beloved husband Ronald Tippett of 58 years, devoted mom of the late David, Patty (Mike), Sal (Jenny). Cherished grandma of Michelle (Dan), Desiree, Gaven, Taylor, and Joshua, and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Cristina and special aunt to Laura (Patrick), as well as many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

There will be a time of gathering on Friday, February 28, from 1:30 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
