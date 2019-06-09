|
King, Margaret W. Margaret Winifred King of Dousman, known to all who loved her as "Maggie", was born in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Northumberland, England on August 28th, 1929 and passed away gracefully, in the company of family, in Naples, Florida on May 29th, 2019. She was one of two daughters born to Captain Donovan A. Hunter, a British naval officer, and Catherine W. Hunter. Maggie was the devoted wife of the late Dr. Douglas King, dear mother of Susan, Jeremy, Nicholas (Gail nee Daly) and Duncan (Eve nee Tresise) King, grandmother of Mackenzie (Kristen nee Forrest) and Isabel King, Sarah (Tom) Ryan, Nicky and Rachel King, Katelyn (Corbin) Kretzmann, Alex and Coco King, and great grandmother of Holly, Samantha and Jacqueline King and Ellington Ryan. Maggie's life took her from her home during the war, up to the hills of County Durham to escape the bombings, back to Newcastle where she trained and worked as a radiographer, then off to the wilds of Newfoundland where she married and, finally, to Wisconsin, where she and her husband lived for the last fifty years enjoying the beauty and nature of the Kettle Moraine. Maggie worked at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and was actively involved for many years in Meals on Wheels, the Nature Conservancy, The Retzer Nature Center, and Holy Apostles Anglican church. Her life was full of love for her family and friends, for animals, especially birds, and for gardening. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Holy Apostles Anglican Church, 142 Lake Street, Pewaukee, WI. The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Friends of Retzer or The Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019