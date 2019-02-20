|
|
Wondra, Margaret (Nee Iding) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, February 17, 2019, age 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Wondra. Loving mother of Gerald and Lawrence Wondra. Sister of Theodore (Patricia), Dennis (Irene), Lawrence (Linda), Susan (Greg) Potter. Preceded in death by siblings Joseph, Richard, James and Beatrice. Sister-in-law of Judi Laverty and Marie Russ. Godmother of Tanya Potter. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until 8PM with Vigil Service at 7PM and visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven campus at 2322 S. 106th St.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Former owner/partner of MP Iding Co. Inc. Special thanks to the staff at Franciscan Woods for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019