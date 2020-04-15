|
Margaret "Peggy" Woody
New Berlin - (Nee Brennan) Passed away peacefully, Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Si Woody. Loving mother of Debbie (Roy) Burlingame, Diane (Pat)Hein and Barb (Bruce) James. Proud grandma of Josh (Stephanie), Nick Hein, Brennan James, Jamie (James) Goll, Abby Meddaugh, Steve Burlingame and 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Beloved sister of Fran Sullivan. Cherished sister in law of Pat Brennan. Peggy is also survived by her long-time bridge, bunco and church friends along with many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Curtis and brother Frank "Bud" Brennan.
Private family service and burial to be held. In hope of a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020