Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Y. Frey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Y. Frey Notice
Margaret Y. Frey

Wauwatosa - April 24, 1927 - November 07, 2019

Margaret passed peacefully on Thursday, November 07, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Gay Woodward (Pueblo, CO); children Mark Frey (Orange, CA), Jane Elbouashi (Wauwatosa, WI) and JT Frey (Milwaukee, WI); daughter-in-law Regina Frey (Orange, CA) and granddaughter Gillian Frey (Orange, CA). At her request funeral services will be private. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Wisconsin Humane Society.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline