Margaret Y. Frey
Wauwatosa - April 24, 1927 - November 07, 2019
Margaret passed peacefully on Thursday, November 07, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Gay Woodward (Pueblo, CO); children Mark Frey (Orange, CA), Jane Elbouashi (Wauwatosa, WI) and JT Frey (Milwaukee, WI); daughter-in-law Regina Frey (Orange, CA) and granddaughter Gillian Frey (Orange, CA). At her request funeral services will be private. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019