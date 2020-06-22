Margarita Nowicki
Margarita Nowicki

Milwaukee - Found peace June 17, 2020 at the age of 70. Preceded in death by her husband Richard. Visitation Monday June 29, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (7626 W Greenfield Ave ) from 10 AM until time of Services at 12PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
JUN
29
Service
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
