Margarita Nowicki
Milwaukee - Found peace June 17, 2020 at the age of 70. Preceded in death by her husband Richard. Visitation Monday June 29, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (7626 W Greenfield Ave ) from 10 AM until time of Services at 12PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.