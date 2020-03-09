Services
Marge A. Zizis

Marge A. Zizis Notice
Marge A. Zizis

Cudahy - Found peace March 7, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Casper "Copper" Zizis. Loving mother of Paul (Karla) Zizis, the late Patty Zizis, the late Connie Weber, Joseph (Margaret) Zizis, and Holly (Ron) Plevak. Proud grandmother of Katie (Rob) Mullens, Kelli (Eric) Lindstrom, Jacob (Heather) Zizis, Benjamin (Melissa) Zizis, Kristine (Adam) Osterhaus, and Julia Plevak. Great-grandmother of Tia, Iliana, Ilysia, and Caroline. Preceded in death by all her siblings. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial gathering on Saturday, March 21, from 9:00AM -11:00AM at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. 800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee. Memorial Mass at 11:00AM. Interment private.

Marge loved to bowl and fish with her family.

The family would like to thank the staff's at Meadowmere Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. A special thank you to Jackie K.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
