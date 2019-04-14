|
Frischmann, Marge Since May 26, 2018, Marge wanted to be with her loving husband Fritzi. On April 10, 2019, Marge got her wish and passed gracefully into his arms once again. Marge was born in Frankfurt, Germany on July 9, 1932. She married the man of her dreams and moved to St. Francis in 1955. She was the loving mother of Shirley (Tom) Lemanski, proud Omi of Tyler Lemanski, Kelly, (Pete), Riley and Wren Thompson, and was the beloved sister of Helga Monroe. Marge had a talent for cooking and dancing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the babies. They made her glow with pride. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 3:00 - 6:00 PM, prayer service at 6:00 PM. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019