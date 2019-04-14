Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Marge Frischmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marge Frischmann

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marge Frischmann Notice
Frischmann, Marge Since May 26, 2018, Marge wanted to be with her loving husband Fritzi. On April 10, 2019, Marge got her wish and passed gracefully into his arms once again. Marge was born in Frankfurt, Germany on July 9, 1932. She married the man of her dreams and moved to St. Francis in 1955. She was the loving mother of Shirley (Tom) Lemanski, proud Omi of Tyler Lemanski, Kelly, (Pete), Riley and Wren Thompson, and was the beloved sister of Helga Monroe. Marge had a talent for cooking and dancing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the babies. They made her glow with pride. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 3:00 - 6:00 PM, prayer service at 6:00 PM. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now