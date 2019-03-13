|
Shereck, Marge On March 8th, 2019, after 85 fulfilling years, we said goodbye to our beloved mother. Mom's wishes were for us to celebrate her life. We will always remember her feisty personality and sense of humor. Marge is preceded in death by her husband Marshall and her brother Frank Howell. She is survived by her six children, Richard (April) Ricklefs, Dawn Ricklefs, Patrick (Brenda) Ricklefs, Mary (Dan) Farrell, Thomas Ricklefs (Jody Bendixen) and Sheila Champion as well as her eight grandchildren Thomas and Erik Ricklefs, Kimberly and Aaron Ricklefs, Cory and Jordan Farrell, Luke and Sarah Champion. She is further survived by 4 great grandchildren and many other family and friends. The family is planning a small private memorial service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019