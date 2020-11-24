1/
Margie Escobar
Margie Escobar

Milwaukee - Passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Survived by the love of her life, her beloved husband Jorge M. Escobar. Loving mom of Linda Jung, Roy Garcia, Celia (Javier) Martinez, John (Denise) Garcia, Sonia Escobar, and Pearl (Lindzey) Escobar. Cherished grandma and great-grandma of many.

Margie loved to dance and cherished her time working with children as a teacher's aid. She was a very classy woman who always took great care to make sure that she looked her best whenever she left the house. Family was precious to her, and she was clearly the queen of her family.

Private services were held.

Special thanks to Kristin, Heather, and Emma at St. Luke's Medical Center for your compassionate care.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
