Rotter, Margie "Violet" April 17, 2019, age 65 years, of Milwaukee. Preceded in death by her parents Emanuel and Sandra Rotter; sister Barbara Lorsch. Dear sister of Dr. Steven (Dr. Collette) Rotter. Loving aunt of Arielle Rotter and Isaac Rotter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Graveside services 1:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milwaukee. Memorial gifts to Jewish Family Services or National Alliance on Mental Illness are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019