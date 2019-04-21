Services
Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Rotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie "Violet" Rotter

Notice Condolences Flowers

Margie "Violet" Rotter Notice
Rotter, Margie "Violet" April 17, 2019, age 65 years, of Milwaukee. Preceded in death by her parents Emanuel and Sandra Rotter; sister Barbara Lorsch. Dear sister of Dr. Steven (Dr. Collette) Rotter. Loving aunt of Arielle Rotter and Isaac Rotter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Graveside services 1:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milwaukee. Memorial gifts to Jewish Family Services or National Alliance on Mental Illness are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now