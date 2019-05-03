|
Jones, Margo Margo Pilar Jones of Nashotah, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, April 28th after a courageous battle with cancer. Margo was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Susan Wheeler Astrin and Gerald Wheeler, the youngest of 6 children. Margo graduated from Dominican High School and attended college at UW Madison Wisconsin and University of Arizona, in Tucson Arizona. Margo was a extremely wonderful and loving mother who encouraged her children to explore their talents and live their best lives. She was also a strong Christian mother who taught her children to praise God and be grateful for his blessings. Margo was a truly kind individual who often used her humor to put everyone at ease. She is survived by her children Natalie, Connor, Mia and step-daughter Gabriella Velez (Jon Carlos). Her siblings, Therese Rudolph (Rick), Mariane Wheeler, James Wheeler (Gina), Nance Wheeler (Julie Henderson), Monica Wheeler (Dave Dineen) and her parents Susan Wheeler Astrin and Gerald Wheeler along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life honoring Margo will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 4:30-8:00pm at Elmbrook Church Lake Country in Hartland, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Margo Jones Memorial Fund c/o First Bank Financial Centre PO Box 1004, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 3 to May 5, 2019