Fuerbringer, Margo Ruth Jan. 15, 1945-Feb. 19, 2019. Mother of Darren and Christopher. Sister of Cathy Pierce, Tim (Vicky) King, and Dan (Cindy) King. Also loved by many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and friends. Margo was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Fritz, father Vernon, mother Ruth, brother Michael and many other loved ones. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sat. March 9, 2019, 11AM-12:30PM. Service at 12:30PM. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019