Margret A. Lena(nee Pfeffer) of Cudahy, peacefully passed away in the arms of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, Monday, July 6, 2020, at the blessed age of 104. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary (née Gradl) Pfeffer, beloved husband Warren, dear son Craig (Cheryl) Lena, son-in-law Rollie Sterns, as well as grandchildren Robin Lena, Lori Lena, and great grandchild Ryan Fletcher. Loving mother of Waverly Sterns, Roy (Carol) Lena, Brian Lena, Kim Lena (Robby Zavis), Nancy (Geoff) Loferski. Further survived by grandchildren Donna (John) Brendemuehl, Melinda (Gary) Fletcher, Michael (Lynn) Sterns, Lisa (Jeff) Stockhausen, Allison (Michael) Label, Jeff (Denise) Lena, Traci Lena, Sarah Lena, Eric Lena, Justin Zavis (Kristin Bode), Jessica (Tom) Hoppa, Adam (Aimee) Loferski, Aaron (Laura) Loferski and Alyssa (Logan) Thorp, 29 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren. Also, survived by sister Delores (Dave) Melcher and brother Joseph (Carol) Pfeffer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Margret found joy in time spent with her family and friends, which showed in her contagious laugh and beautiful smile. She loved singing, playing the organ, shopping at the Value Village, HSN Shopping channel, and watching football.She was an active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in St. Francis.Margret was born in Raymond, Wisconsin. She was employed as a Head Cashier at Atlantic Mills and Atlantic Spartan stores, as well as a masseuse with the South Shore YMCA where she made many friends.We will miss you saying "I love you more!" and singing Happy Birthday to us.Special thanks to her friends at Sacred Heart Of Jesus and Ramsey Woods for the love, friendship and care you've given her.A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.