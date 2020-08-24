Margrit A. AdamMukwonago - . Passed away in her home on August 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Preceded in death by her loving husband Hans Adam, and her grandson Shaun Rudolph. Beloved mother of Carol (Tom) Guterl, Connie (Scott) Rudolph, and Martin "Marty" (Carol) Adam. Proud and loving grandma of Nichole (Kevin) Kling, Josh (Karissa) Adam, Paul Guterl, and Elizabeth (Brandon) Brzeski. Uroma of Dylan Strelow, Korbin Kling, Aiden Kling, Shauna Kling, Dominic Adam, and Owen Adam. Further survived by her sister Ingrid Huettner, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A celebration of Margrit's life will be held at a later date.