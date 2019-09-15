Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Margrit Zimmerman
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Home Cemetery Chapel
2405 W. Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Margrit Alice Von Bredow Zimmerman


1940 - 2019
Margrit Alice Von Bredow Zimmerman
Margrit Alice von Bredow Zimmerman

Margrit passed away August 20, 2019 in Redmond, WA at the age of 79. She was born in Berlin, Germany on January 27, 1940.

In 1949 her family immigrated to Wisconsin to be with their relatives in Pauline's Wood at Pine Lake near Nashotah. They started over in Monches with a small farm, a large loan and lots of hard work. Margrit attended Center Oak School. At 14, she started teaching horseback riding lessons - over time, teaching at YMCA camps, Whispering Pine and at Joy Farm with her parents and brother, Jurgen.

She attended Hawthorne Jr. High School in Wauwatosa and graduated from Brookfield Central. She remained with her family in Elm Grove until she graduated from UW Milwaukee in 1963 where she majored in German Literature, and double minored in Education and History. She taught briefly at John Marshall Jr/Sr High School in 1963 before pursuing an advanced degree in Boulder, CO. and beginning her career in education in Tacoma, WA.

In 1968 Margrit married Joseph Zimmerman at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee. The couple purchased a farm outside of Seattle, WA where they raised their 3 sons, and where Margrit lived for the remainder of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hans Dietrich and Helene von Bredow, and brother Jurgen von Bredow of Laurel, Maryland. She is survived by her sister, Christine Johnson, her three sons; Joseph III (Jay), Martin, and Paul; and grandsons Jessie and Hans-Jurgen - all of whom loved her dearly and will miss her very much.

Funeral services will be held at Forest Home Cemetery Chapel, 2405 W. Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee on Tuesday, September 17 at 10am. Memorials may be made in her name to Holy Cross Church, 11526 162nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
