|
|
Marguerite A. Terry (nee: Rocheleau)
Burlington - formerly of Racine
Marguerite A. Terry, 91, passed away at Oak Park Place of Burlington, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating.
Visitation will be held in the church on Saturday, March 21st from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Mt. Pleasant, WI
262-552-9000
www.drager-langendorf.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020