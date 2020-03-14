Services
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Marguerite A. (Nee: Rocheleau) Terry

Marguerite A. (Nee: Rocheleau) Terry Notice
Marguerite A. Terry (nee: Rocheleau)

Burlington - formerly of Racine

Marguerite A. Terry, 91, passed away at Oak Park Place of Burlington, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church on Saturday, March 21st from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Mt. Pleasant, WI

262-552-9000

www.drager-langendorf.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
