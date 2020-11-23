Marguerite "Marge" Emilie Nelson (nee Briner) was born to eternal life on November 20, 2020, at the age of 95. She passed away peacefully at Country Terrace in Minocqua, Wisconsin. Marge was the devoted wife of the late Arthur J. Nelson, married on October 12, 1946, loving mother of Paul (Kathleen) and James (Jean), the proud grandmother of Michael (Kristin), Jaime Roeglin and Kory (Brian), great-grandma of Kaitlyn and Joey Roeglin and Cody Nelson, and Aunt to Wayne Cina. Marge was born March 30, 1925 to Ernst and Hazel (Blencoe) Briner in Zurich, Switzerland, and moved to Wisconsin as an infant. Marge was preceded in death by her two sisters Emily Reidelbach and Erna Mae Cina Eyers. Marge will be cremated and a private committal will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, Wisconsin or to a Hospice organization of one's choice. www.bolgerfuneral.com