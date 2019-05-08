Services
Marguerite Louise Elizabeth (Peg) Bentley

Marguerite Louise Elizabeth (Peg) Bentley Notice
Bentley, Marguerite Louise Elizabeth (Peg) (Nee Cherney) went home to her Lord on May 2, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born in Gleason, WI on December 27, 1933 to Charles and Marguerite Cherney who preceded her in death. Peg is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Vern, the love of her life, her adored daughter Tammy (Todd Tyler) Bentley, loving son Bill (Nicole) Bentley and cherished granddaughter, Regan Andrus. She was blessed with many sisters and brothers, and a large extended family. Peggy cherished her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The memories with her many friends and neighbors can't possibly be measured. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 from 10Am-12PM at the FUNERAL HOME (16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin WI) followed by a Memorial Service at 12PM. In Lieu of flowers, plant a flower or a tree in your garden, to help remind you of her. Memorials may be made to B.R.O.A.D.S. for a Cause. https://www.broadsforacause.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
