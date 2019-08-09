|
Kinney, Marguerite (Peggy) Morsell Marguerite (Peggy) Morsell Kinney died of Alzheimer's disease on August 2, 2019, in Glen Carbon, IL. She was 82 years old. Born in 1937 to Arthur Lee Morsell Jr. and Harriet Wilber Morsell, Peggy grew up in Whitefish Bay, WI, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1959. Over the course of her eventful life, she lived in Colorado, Arizona, New York City, New Jersey, London, Baltimore, Southern California, the Wisconsin Lake Country, and Illinois. She loved travel, skiing, gardening, sailing, tennis, and card games of any kind. She will be missed for her extraordinary devotion to her children and grandchildren, but also for her kindness, goofy sense of humor, and lifelong gift for bringing friends and family together. She is survived by her husband Ross Kinney of Glen Carbon, IL; her brothers Lee Morsell of Santa Rosa, CA, and John Morsell (Sally) of Bellingham, WA; her children Alex Puchner (Kerry) of Corona Del Mar, CA; Laurie Puchner (Joel Hardman) of Edwardsville, IL; Pennie Strebel (Dave) of Fruit Heights, UT; and Eric Puchner (Katharine Noel) of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren Juliette and Miles Puchner; Luke and Maggie Puchner-Hardman; Sharlee Strebel Holland (Todd Thurgood) and Austin Strebel; and Simon and Clem Puchner-Noel; and her great grandchildren Briar and Iris Thurgood. For donations to the in Peggy's name, please search for Tribute Pages at .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019