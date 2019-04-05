|
Gohsman, Marguerite Tierney "Rete" Our loving, giving mother passed away in peace, surrounded by love, April 3, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded to Heaven by the love of her life, Robert Charles Gohsman, whom she missed every day from the day he passed from this life until the day she joined him in Eternity. Her loving example will be forever cherished by her children Mary (Jeffrey) Silver, Ellen (Michael) Houser, Robin (Mary) Gohsman, Peter (Kim) Gohsman, John (Ann) Gohsman, Betsy (John) Wolfe, Martha (David) Kaczala, Meg Galin (Brian Claire) and Jane (Ross) Lombardo. She deeply loved her 28 grandchildren and their significant others and 30 great-grandchildren. Further remembered by the dear friends she made wherever she went. Thanks to the staff and residents at Newcastle Place, her wonderful home for the last 8 years of her life here on Earth. Special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Lawlis Family Hospice, who gave such care and comfort to her and to us. The family will greet friends on Saturday, April 6, from 10:00 AM until Noon at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, 844 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to Old St. Mary's or to Lawlis Family Hospice, 13111 N. Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI, 53097.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019