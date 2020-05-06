Mari Jo Peters
Jackson - (nee Kohls) age 65, May 4, 2020. Loving wife of Thomas. Dear sister of Julie Slais, Karen Guenther, Lori (Rick) Stone, Scott Kohls and Mark (Karen) Kohls and sister-in-law of Susan (Bob) Hansen, Nan (Mark) Hoffman, Paul (Donna) Peters, Roger (Laurie) Peters and Forrest Peters. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Due to the Safer at Home order funeral services will be held at a later date. SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, WI. www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020.